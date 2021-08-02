WLET - Mack Ferguson

No party lines

It interests me that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, has blamed the leadership of her own Democratic Party for allowing the nation's eviction moratorium to expire.

On Sunday on CNN, she said that the House Democratic leadership had an opportunity to vote on extending the moratorium last week, but "there was frankly a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote.”

“We cannot in good faith blame House Republicans when Democrats have the majority," she said.

I’ve praised U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and U.S. Rep. Adam Kitzinger for standing up to their own party and calling it out for lying about former President Trump. I feel it’s only fair to note that “AOC,” as she’s called, is also unafraid to tell the truth even on her own party.

We need more legislators like this to put the country ahead of their party affiliations.

And if more of us did this in real life, we’d likely have COVID licked and we’d also be on our way toward ending ills like illegal immigration and homelessness. We cannot hue blindly to party lines.

Mack Ferguson

Winston-Salem