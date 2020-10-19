WLET - Mack Ferguson

'Fun'

I’ve never been to – and would never go to – a Trump rally, so when the crowd, egged on by President Trump, chants “lock her up,” “lock him up” or “lock them up,” I don’t know if it’s just boisterous fun, like Lara Trump told CNN, or if people are really urging Trump to just lock someone up.

If they’re serious, then they’re not advocating law and order or the Constitution – they’re advocating circumventing law and order and throwing someone in jail without a trial.

I’m sure Trump would be happy to do that if he could get away with it.

Give him four more years. He just might. He just might lock up anyone who challenges him. There are precedents for that sort of thing.

Mack Ferguson

Winston-Salem