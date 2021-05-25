 Skip to main content
WLET - Mack Ferguson
WLET - Mack Ferguson

I see that a lot of red states that are trying to make voting harder, like Texas, are also making it easier to possess firearms.

Are those related? Is the second one in case the first one doesn’t work?

A year ago I would have thought such a question hyperbole. But six months after the election, with many Republicans still refusing to accept the results, I think it’s a legitimate question, one that our law-enforcement and intelligence communities need to consider.

Conservative-minded people, like those in Wilmington in 1898, have often been willing to resort to violence when voting didn’t give them what they wanted. “Second Amendment solutions.”

Mack Ferguson

Winston-Salem

