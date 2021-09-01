WLET - Mack Ferguson

Living in fear
The people who say, “I’m not going to be afraid of COVID” — are they the same people who are afraid of Democrats? Afraid of Afghan refugees? Afraid of Muslims in general? Afraid their children might learn about America’s racist past? Afraid to go to the grocery store without packing heat?
I guess they have to stand up and say there’s something they’re not afraid of just for their own self-respect. Too bad they picked a deadly disease that’s killing them off.
Maybe they should be afraid of their own ignorance and do something about it.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem