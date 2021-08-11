WLET - Mack Ferguson

Not big on strangers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was recently in the news for speaking at a rally on July 23 in Alabama where she urged her freedom-loving followers to fight back against President Biden’s storm-troopers.

“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” Greene told the crowd, which cheered at being unvaccinated. “Well Joe Biden wants to come talk to your guys. He’s going to be siccing one of his police state friends to your front door, take down your name … and (ask) whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.

“What they don’t know is in the South we love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not big on strangers showing up on our front door, unfortunately.”

I have felt this way about church workers for decades. I’m so sick of them knocking on my door, taking down my name, asking whether I’ve been saved or not.

But I’m not sure; does this mean it’s OK to shoot them, or am I just supposed to threaten them with my gun? What would MTG do? I hope someone will let me know before I have to just decide for myself.

America first!

Mack Ferguson

Winston-Salem