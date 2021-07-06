 Skip to main content
WLET - Malcolm Ramsey - FRIDAY
I don’t know if I’ve ever read a letter that was as much of a self-own as “Of its own weight” (July 6).

The writer says, “Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Olympian Gwen Berry do more harm than help to their cause by alienating their potential allies — me, at least. I never had any racial prejudice that I was aware of, but these people will induce it if I don't guard myself.”

So Kaepernick and Berry protest the pain they experience because of racism — and that “induces” racism rather than empathy in the letter writer.  

It sounds to me like he was already there, he just needed an excuse.

“We paid for our right to complain; these people didn't,” he says of he and others who served — who are, apparently, the only Americans who have the right to protest anything. You’d think he’d understand that he served to support every American’s right to free speech. 

The writer can add his name to the lost list of those who object to any kind of protest performed by Black people, even silently standing or kneeling. There’s no way to please them except to just shut up and accept that you’re going to be discriminated against.

With allies like this, we don't need enemies.

Malcolm Ramsey

Winston-Salem

