WLET - Malcolm Ramsey

Rigging elections
If Democrats were rigging elections, we’d be congratulating Sen. Cal Cunningham and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer right now.
Idiots.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
