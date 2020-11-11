 Skip to main content
WLET - Malcolm Ramsey
WLET - Malcolm Ramsey

Rigging elections

If Democrats were rigging elections, we’d be congratulating Sen. Cal Cunningham and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer right now.

Idiots.

Malcolm Ramsey

Winston-Salem

