WLET - Malcolm Ramsey

Optimistic president

President Biden’s State of the Union address was so optimistic! He didn’t refer to “American carnage” once. He sees a bright future for our nation. That encourages me.

I realize that some critics think he’s leading us the wrong way. I hope they’ll pray for God to protect and guide him. That’s certainly what Biden prays for.

God can use imperfect, even flawed people to perform his will, just like he did with King Cyrus. Biden could be our generation’s King Cyrus.

Malcolm Ramsey

Winston-Salem