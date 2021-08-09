WLET - Malcolm Ramsey

It's true
Former President Trump didn’t lose the election — Democrats and Republican election officials cheated.
It wasn’t Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 — it was antifa that wanted to stop the election certification process that would remove Trump from office.
It’s not Republicans who are causing COVID death surges in red states where they refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks — it’s illegal immigrants.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was only joking about shooting federal door-knockers — the left-wing, Democrat-complicit media misrepresented her by quoting her very words.
It’s true. Republicans can’t take responsibility for anything, can they?
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem