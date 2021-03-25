WLET - Malcolm Ramsey

Biden's press conference

I watched President Joe Biden’s first real press conference on March 25 and it’s hard to avoid the fact that he has trouble staying focused on the matter at hand. Some of what he said didn’t make much sense.

But whatever his flaws, he’s clearly preferable to his cruel, vindictive, morally deficient predecessor. Biden has a heart of kindness.

We used to hope that his predecessor would have guard rails to prevent him from committing atrocities, but we watched him, day after day, burst through those guard rails.

With Biden, we only have to hope the guard rails keep him on topic.

America can only be great if it is good and it can only be good if its leaders are. I’ll take Biden over the other guy any day.

Malcolm Ramsey

Winston-Salem