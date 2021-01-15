WLET - Malcolm Ramsey

He didn't learn
What good does it do to impeach President Trump a second time, especially when the Senate won’t take it up before he’s forced to leave office?
It’s a moral stand. It says, “We won’t accept this behavior.” And it’s clearly a bipartisan stand, with 10 Republicans agreeing that Trump is a threat to the country.
Remember when Sen. Susan Collins claimed, after Trump’s first impeachment, that he “learned his lesson”? He didn’t. He stood before a crowd and urged them – some of them say he ordered them – to attack the Capitol building, all because he couldn’t accept his election loss. If that’s not worthy of impeachment, nothing ever is – including lying about a sexual act.
Trump deserves worse than impeachment for the harm he’s done to our country. Last year, former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, a man as well known for his integrity as Trump is for his lies, said: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us.”
In that, he has succeeded.
Is supporting Trump’s attempt to steal the presidential election really worth going to war for? A lot of Americans think so. This isn’t over yet.