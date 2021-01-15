WLET - Malcolm Ramsey

He didn't learn

What good does it do to impeach President Trump a second time, especially when the Senate won’t take it up before he’s forced to leave office?

It’s a moral stand. It says, “We won’t accept this behavior.” And it’s clearly a bipartisan stand, with 10 Republicans agreeing that Trump is a threat to the country.

Remember when Sen. Susan Collins claimed, after Trump’s first impeachment, that he “learned his lesson”? He didn’t. He stood before a crowd and urged them – some of them say he ordered them – to attack the Capitol building, all because he couldn’t accept his election loss. If that’s not worthy of impeachment, nothing ever is – including lying about a sexual act.

Trump deserves worse than impeachment for the harm he’s done to our country. Last year, former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, a man as well known for his integrity as Trump is for his lies, said: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us.”

In that, he has succeeded.