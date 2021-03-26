WLET - Mallorie Moore

What students need

After reading the March 24 article, “Board may vote Thursday on reopening,” I’ve taken the time to reflect on what I think the students in our community need in order to go back to school safely and return to some semblance of normalcy.

With only a little over a month left in the school year, I worry that if they jump to conclusions, the return will only be more halted in the long run, and students’ mental health will be negatively impacted by unpredictability. Ultimately, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools ought to take the time to make a thorough plan for the fall while currently functioning safely for the rest of the school year.

I feel like many people in our community, as well as Journal readers, want a clear answer. However, this is unprecedented territory, and instead of blindly following the lead of other districts in the state, our schools need to decide what will best serve their students. Many people have addressed that students need to be back in schools soon, since many kids’ mental health has been negatively affected by the pandemic. Rushing back into schools and having to backtrack on a plan would definitely be far more detrimental to the mental wellness of our students. Instead, we ought to make a thorough plan for next fall, and start giving the kids in our community some hope.