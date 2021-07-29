WLET - Margaret Supplee Smith - SUNDAY

Restrain impulses
Please, please, please, leave Tanglewood the verdant park that it is.
The 1300-acre park has space for people to walk, run, swim, boat, picnic, golf, play tennis and ride horses.
Adding a 50,000-square-foot building for public events would not enhance any of those activities.
I realize that Forsyth County is probably under the gun for how much money maintaining a park like Tanglewood costs.
But the park is a public good, and mucking it up is not the answer.
The county has come perilously close to jeopardizing Tanglewood's rural ambiance with the new road systems it built to accommodate the Festival of Lights traffic.
Can we convince the county commissioners to restrain their development impulses?
Margaret Supplee Smith
Winston-Salem