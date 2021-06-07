WLET - Margaret Supplee Smith - THURSDAY

Dereliction of duty
It has been over a week since the Senate voted on establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
I was not surprised that Republicans blocked the bill to create the independent inquiry, but I was surprised that Sen. Richard Burr was one of the 11 senators who did not vote on this bill, and that I have not seen any coverage of his failure to show up in our local newspaper.
This seems like an egregious dereliction of duty.
Of course we can't vote him out. He is not running again.
Margaret Supplee Smith
Winston-Salem