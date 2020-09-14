A step ahead
As always, President Trump is a step ahead of me.
I never could figure out why everyone who had access to the White House was constantly tested for COVID-19 if, as Trump maintained, it wasn't that serious, was a hoax or would disappear, like a miracle.
Now we know.
He knew it was serious.
All along.
Margaret Supplee Smith
Winston-Salem
