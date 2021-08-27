WLET - Margaret Supplee Smith

Priorities

I received an email communication from Sen. Thom Tillis recently in which he simultaneously claimed credit for the benefits of the American Rescue Plan for North Carolinians and slammed its $1.9 trillion cost, calling it President Biden's American Spending Bill.

It saddens me that Tillis can't set aside his partisan shenanigans and just focus on getting America going again.

The ARP is intended to address an immediate economic emergency caused by the pandemic crisis and to provide child tax credits and subsidies for health insurance for the future to make our country stronger and better.

The majority of Americans support the ARP, and yet not a single elected Republican voted for it.

When former President Trump passed the 2017 tax bill, Republicans fully supported it, even though its economic benefits were miniscule or short-lived for most Americans.

Trump promised an infrastructure program for four years, which he never delivered.

Despite its great wealth, America is looking increasingly like a third world country with dilapidated highways, unsafe bridges, decrepit railroads and broken infrastructure.