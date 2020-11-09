WLET - Marian Spencer - THURSDAY

Good work
Journal reporter Wesley Young deserves accolades for his Nov. 9 article “Forsyth turns deeper blue.” It was well- and fairly sourced and highly detailed.
As a relative newcomer to Winston-Salem, I was especially appreciative of his outstanding reporting, which broadened my understanding of the local political landscape. I look forward to more such reporting from Young and other Journal reporters. He has set a high standard.
Marian Spencer
Winston-Salem
