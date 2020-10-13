WLET - Marjorie Hoots - FRIDAY

Proud of Dan

Dan Besse has represented the Southwest Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council for the 16 years he has served. While I’ll be sorry to lose him as a council representative, I’m voting for him for the North Carolina House District 74. I support Dan because we need representatives who understand our challenges and who will support good schools, a clean environment and jobs with living wages and excellent benefits.

Dan favors better pay for teachers, excellent health care for our citizens, clean air and water and creating jobs so our children don’t have to leave the area to succeed.

Dan listens to everyone, carefully considers all aspects of issues, and then stands up for what is right. He’s not afraid to take on the tough issues and he works on practical solutions that address the needs of children, families and older adults. He doesn’t give up until the job is done.

When Dan goes to Raleigh, I know that I will have a representative I can be proud of and someone who won’t forget the people he represents. It’s time for big changes in Raleigh. I urge all voters to vote for Dan Besse.

Marjorie Hoots

Winston-Salem