WLET - Mark and Kathy Mathosian

My wife and I are seniors living in Advance. One evening we received a telephone message from the Davie County Health Department saying COVID-19 vaccinations were available for us at a designated time and place in Mocksville. We noted the information and on that day I went for my first COVID-19 shot. I was totally impressed with how organized the event was from beginning to end. Four hundred shots were administered in a smooth and efficient manner by the health department with the assistance of the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, which directed traffic and monitored the parking lot.