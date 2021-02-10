WLET - Mark and Kathy Mathosian

Three cheers
My wife and I are seniors living in Advance. One evening we received a telephone message from the Davie County Health Department saying COVID-19 vaccinations were available for us at a designated time and place in Mocksville. We noted the information and on that day I went for my first COVID-19 shot. I was totally impressed with how organized the event was from beginning to end. Four hundred shots were administered in a smooth and efficient manner by the health department with the assistance of the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, which directed traffic and monitored the parking lot.
It is wonderful to know that we have such great people serving our community. Thank you to everyone involved, especially to the nurses who gave us the shots. You are all much appreciated.
Mark and Kathy Mathosian
Advance