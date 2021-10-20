 Skip to main content
WLET - Mark B. Howard - FRIDAY
Trump on Powell

I hope no one got upset over former President Trump's remarks about the late Colin Powell (“Trump derides Powell in death,” Oct. 20). Trump is just jealous.

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem

