WLET - Mark B. Howard - THURSDAY

Seeds of destruction

I agree with your May 30 editorial, “Unworthy judges of racial education.” Republicans are in no position to tell schools what they should and shouldn’t teach about racism — not when they’ve followed disgraced and twice-impeached former President Trump, who placed white supremacists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller in his White House. And not when they’re still trying to bury atrocities like the Tulsa massacre and soft-pedaling slavery.

You did a good job of outlining the racist attitudes expressed by Trump, but you forgot to mention his support for Confederate symbols and his affection for white supremacists like Proud Boys, whom he told to “stand back and stand by” before the election.

American conservatives have always done their best to bury any information that implicates them in the injustices done to American minorities. Our children get out of school and start learning things on their own and realize that they’ve been lied to their whole lives. As Republicans try to bury critical race theory, all they’re doing is planting the seeds of their own desruction as our children learn, once again, that conservatives have lied to them.

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem