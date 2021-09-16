WLET - Mark B. Howard - TUESDAY

Concern for children

I realize the writer of the Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” wanted to talk about abortion. But something else caught my attention.

He says that as a conservative, he’s also concerned with the lives of children, just like liberals. If that’s true, he may be unique in his party.

Children are dying in hospitals because they caught COVID in schools because conservatives are actively working to keep children from being protected by masking. These same conservatives wear seatbelts, stop at red lights, do everything we expect to keep society functioning. But they see life-saving measures — for children — as too much of a threat to their “freedom.”

Republicans are also objecting to teaching kids about racism because, they say, “Our motto is ‘from many, one,’ not ‘from one, many.’” But when it comes to saving lives from COVID, they don’t want us to all be one. They want us to be separate and they want us to “respect their opinion” about it.

I wouldn’t be the first to note that it’s easy to express concern for a fetus, which makes no demands. It’s much more difficult to express concern for people who are already born and living among us.