WLET - Mark B. Howard

An important point

The writer of the May 3 letter “Free stuff” misses an important point. When the “carpetbaggers” in “Gone with the Wind” were promising “40 acres and a mule” to poor Black people, they weren’t promising “free stuff” — they were, genuinely or not, offering recompense to men whose labor had been stolen for their entire lives.

President Biden isn’t promising people “free stuff” to get votes — he’s promising that we’ll actually get something for the taxes we pay for a change.

Republicans have been giving “free stuff” to their rich donors for decades — tax breaks to corporations that outsource jobs and subsidies to multi-million-dollar oil companies. They’re still trying to do that now.

Republican legislators have created so many likely-sounding myths to excuse their own corruption — like “free stuff” — that appeal to their "poorly educated" base. It’s time for their patsies to wake up and stop being used.

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem