WLET - Mark B. Howard

What could be worse?

On Feb. 9, I watched the beginning of twice-impeached former President Trump’s impeachment trial. The prosecution showed video footage of the insurrectionists invading the Capitol. “Trump” and Confederate flags were all over the place.

I had read about the invasion, but I had no idea there were so many or that it was so insane.

This was a wild lynch mob. They intended to kill.

Trump egged them on. He praised them while it was happening. He praised them again after the attack.

Trump got just what he wanted.

How can a Republican senator, a Republican representative, know what happened and still support Trump? It’s obscene. If they can't convict Trump for their own sakes, how about the Capitol police, their staffers, everyone else who was in harm's way because of Trump?

What are they so afraid of? What could be worse than selling your soul to support this madness?

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem