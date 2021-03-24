 Skip to main content
WLET - Mark B. Howard
Legitimate reasons

There are legitimate reasons to own a gun, including self-defense.

But in the U.S., gun rights have gone too far. Even many responsible gun owners say that we need commonsense gun restrictions – especially on assault weapons.

For too many gun-rights supporters, I think that guns have become a fetish, a culture-war symbol of defiance, a way to “own the libs.”

Theirs is not a rational position. And it leads to death.

What will it take for them to wake up and acknowledge that we need to change?

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem

