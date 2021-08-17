WLET - Mark B. Howard

Not entirely happy

President Biden is the first president to say “enough” and mean it.

Does anyone think former President Trump could have or would have done anything different in Afghanistan?

First you'd have to believe the president who tried to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. gave a damn about the Afghan people. Is there any evidence to support that claim?

Then you'd have to pretend he's not a backstabber. But look at his betrayal of our Kurdish allies.

I’m not entirely happy with Biden’s approach, but your editorial (“Just as we expected” Aug. 17) is right: It’s not evident that there was a better solution.

At least Biden gets things done without bragging about it on Twitter all day long. I support my president.

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem