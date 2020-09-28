 Skip to main content
WLET - Mark Baker
She supports the students

Who wouldn't support someone that supports students and the school system? State Sen. Joyce Krawiec's record on supporting students and teachers is amazing.

During her time in the legislature, teacher pay drastically increased, and our national rank on teacher pay and student success has also risen. I like to think of the old saying, "you get what you pay for," just like when the Democrats controlled the statehouse and senate, teacher pay was one of the lowest in the nation, and North Carolina nationally ranked very low in student success.

During Joyce's Senate tenure, the national rank for teacher pay and student success has risen. In the past few months, during a short session in Raleigh, Joyce championed several outstanding bills that drastically support our students — starting with $70 million in funding for summer learning programs so that students who might not have done so well in the last year with COVID-19 could get help and catch up. She also fought for $30 million in funding for improving rural broadband so that students all over the state, no matter where they are located, could attend their zoom classes daily.

One of my favorites that I will mention, but there are plenty more, was $6.5 million to eliminate the waitlist for children with disabilities to have educational opportunities. The clear choice for this election cycle in District 31 is Sen. Joyce Krawiec because, with her proven leadership, she can continue to better North Carolina's students and teachers.

Mark Baker

Tobaccoville

Baker is the mayor of Tobaccoville. — the editor

