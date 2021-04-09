WLET - Mark Fineman

A slower pace

I used to be a speed demon. It took three speeding tickets – and their resultant effects on my insurance – to cure my lead foot.

I got a little upset when I read about golf pro Tiger Woods not receiving a ticket for speeding, even though he was going almost twice the speed limit (“Woods’ vehicle reached 80 mph,” April 8). But then I remembered that his speed resulted in a horrible crash that injured him severely.

Not that I’m happy that he was injured. I just think he’s suffered enough. A ticket on top of that isn’t likely to matter much.

I have found that life is better at a slower pace. Most of us figure this out, sooner or later. It’s better if it can be done without injury.

Mark Fineman

Winston-Salem