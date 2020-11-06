WLET - Mark Rallings

Choose your values

So, it’s come to this. Just as he promised he would, President Trump (because he is losing) is trying to delegitimize the election results (with nothing but conspiracy theories and incendiary rhetoric). He is desperately trying to undermine the heroic efforts of voters of all parties and the thousands who are working tirelessly to ensure that this election, with its historic turnout even in the midst of a pandemic, is free and fair.

This is an attack on everything we hold dear, which, of course, coming from Trump, is no surprise. The surprise, and the shame, lies in the relative silence of the Republican Party. Oh, a few brave Republican voices have been heard, reminding us of what should be obvious to all, that voting is the cornerstone of our democracy and that the power of government is derived from the consent of the governed.

Will our local Republican representatives have the courage to join them? Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, Reps. Virginia Foxx and Ted Budd and all the others, you may not like Democrats, but will you, finally, stand for democracy? Which will you choose, America’s values or Trump’s lies?

Mark Rallings

Winston-Salem