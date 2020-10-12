WLET - Marlita Diamond

Here's why
The writer of the Oct. 10 letter “What I’m voting for” challenged a Biden supporter to state reasons why they supported him without mentioning the current president’s name. I accept the challenge. I support the Biden/Harris ticket for the following reasons.
- Biden will initiate a national plan for combating the COVID crisis utilizing the best scientific knowledge available.
- Biden believes in science and realizes that climate change poses an existential threat to this nation.
- Biden will make sure Social Security and Medicare are solvent.
- Biden believes health care is a right for everyone and not a privilege.
- Biden believes a woman has control of her body and not the government.
- Biden believes that in foreign relations we must co-operate with our allies.
- Biden will protect the homeland from foreign and domestic terrorists including white supremacists.
- Biden will support environmental standards that protect public health.
- Biden will initiate a massive infrastructure plan.
- Biden realizes there is systemic racism in this country and will work to bring people together.
- Biden supports public education.
- Biden will make sure Russia pays for interfering in our elections.
- Biden will reduce the corrupting influence of money in politics.
- Biden will fight voter suppression.
- Biden will support a comprehensive immigration plan.
- Biden will reassert America’s commitment to asylum-seekers.
- Biden will implement effective border screening.
- Biden believes that “we are greater than me.”
I could go on except for the 250-word limit.
Marlita Diamond
Lewisville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!