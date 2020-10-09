WLET - Martha Gunsalus Chamberlain

Lest we forget

Where’s the chink in the armor that opens a space to influence voters? "We the people of the United States ..." begins the Preamble to our Constitution, followed by words like “justice” and “liberty.” For whom? We ignore the shocking divide between words and reality. Dare we demand an end to tyranny by anyone who presses his knee on the neck of democracy?

We respect our Amendments, the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts, and embrace the Rev. Martin Luther King’s "I Have a Dream" speech. Yes, but imbuing that dream with justice demands a “certain kind of American memory,” suggests southern writer Caroline Randall Williams, descendant of “black women ... domestic servants of white men who raped their help,” like Edmund Pettus, “Confederate general, grand dragon of the KKK.”

William Faulkner’s retort to the argument that the past is dead, so get over it, reads: "The past is never dead. It’s not even past." Some protest or demand reparations or removal of Confederate statues. Good start. Or, we could create more statues to tell the rest of the story. History is not what happened. History is who tells the story.