WLET - Martha Lentz - THURSDAY

Protecting our children

Protecting our children from the delta variant of COVID-19 is considered “optional” at several Piedmont area school systems.

Thankfully, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will demonstrate concern for the health of children, community, teachers and staff with a mask mandate and, one hopes, a vaccine mandate for eligible students and employees.

Here’s a time-saving suggestion for anyone who had planned to protest the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board’s infringement on your freedom: petition to enroll your child in the Davidson, Stokes, Yadkin or other county schools. Your conviction that masking is harmful or unnecessary is obviously so strong that you are willing to bet the health of your child on that proposition.

True, you’ll have a bit of a drive to protect your freedoms, since those government-sponsored buses don’t run everywhere. (Careful of those stop signs — others may think they are optional. And be ready with your religious objections when the trooper pulls you over for not wearing a seatbelt.)