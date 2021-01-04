WLET - Martha Wilson Rowe - WEDNESDAY

Sensitivity police

In response to George Will’s Jan. 3 column, “Sensitivity sweepstakes,” yes, there is a way “to make America a ‘safe’ place for the exquisitely sensitive.” Certain words can be removed from the English language.

There is a precedent. When the 2007 new edition of the Oxford Junior Dictionary was published, many words deemed no longer used enough by children to merit inclusion were removed. They all relate to nature, and include newt, fern, bluebell, adder, among others.

In today’s world, there are certain words that may remind people of slavery. They might include plantation, master, watermelon, whip, chain, cotton, minstrel, civil, crow, and statue. And also proper names like Dixie, Tom, Joe, Jim and Jemima. They could be removed from our language and dictionaries. Many of Stephen Foster’s songs could be banned. All buildings and roads named after slave-holders, who died many generations ago, could be re-named. It could be done.

Forget that old adage, "sticks and stones …" Call out the sensitivity police. Write your congressman.

Martha Wilson Rowe

Clemmons