WLET - Martha Wilson Rowe
The star of the show

So, President Trump left Walter Reed Hospital and returned to the White House last week. He walked up the steps to the balcony and turned to face the cameras. He took off his mask. He saluted.

He who never served in the Armed Forces of the United States. He who disparages the “losers” who did serve. To whom or what was he directing his military salute, and for what purpose?

It was all a performance, and the president was the star of the show. The strong, masculine survivor of a virus none of us should fear. How hokey! What a charade!

Martha Wilson Rowe

Clemmons

