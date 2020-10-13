WLET - Martha Wood - FRIDAY

Full support

Dan Besse has served on the Winston-Salem City Council since 2001. Southwest Ward citizens trust him to understand their concerns and act in their best interests. They know that Dan understands his responsibilities as a public servant accountable to the community.

Dan knows the essential concerns in our state today. Our students need a solid education to prepare for the future; our teachers need the resources to do their jobs effectively. They both need and deserve our support and respect.

The current N.C. legislature has abandoned our heritage of commitment to public education. In 1795, our state welcomed students to the country’s first public university; the dismal rankings of our public education system today shame that legacy, menace our children and threaten the vitality of our economy.

Dan gets to the heart of a matter objectively, honestly and carefully, and he achieves results.

He will articulate these needs in the legislature and find solutions to restore our confidence in public education. He also knows that excellence in education builds and sustains economic health and stability.