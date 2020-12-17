WLET - Martin Kirby

The magic of Christmas

Born a Winston-Salem native, I feel at ease presenting my vision of Christmas here in our community.

My family was not well-to-do. We were poor. And looking back on things from a realistic point of view, the one thing that meant Christmas to me was being able to look from my bedroom window through the night's sky to the Thruway Tower -- a radio tower that was at the time decorated with the most magnificent light display a young child could imagine in his wildest dreams. Its glow fascinated me and filled me with the promise of joy, peace on earth and goodwill toward men for many a year.

How times have changed. I found a picture copy of the tower from the Central Library. Matted and framed it and mailed it to my sister in California as a gift. She remembered it well (the picture), as her first paying job was working at the Eckerd’s Drug Store pictured. But the tower was the epitome of the season.

In my opinion, Thruway needs to reconstruct the tower in this age of retro, and bring the magic back. Yes, it would be categorized as a strip mall by today's standards, but it isn't -- at least not to me and I'm sure countless others. It will always be the site of magic. That tower cannot be equaled anywhere in our city or cities. It was one of a kind. Just saying...