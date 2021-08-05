WLET - Marty Bennett - SATURDAY

Take note

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was the hero of all Democrats when COVID first began. He had a daily TV broadcast during which he’d give updates and offer encouragement for people who were beginning to experience stress because of the pandemic.

Now, following an investigative report that reveals he sexually harassed at least 11 women, he’s a pariah — Democrats are scrambling to condemn him. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he should resign.

And I just want to say, kudos, Democrats. This is what should happen when a hero turns out to be corrupt. Loyalty doesn’t demand that we continue to support someone once they’re shown to have committed atrocities.

Supporters of Alabama ex-judge Roy Moore, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former President Trump should take note.

Marty Bennett

Winston-Salem