WLET - Mary Billingsley

For the people

Abraham Lincoln, in the Gettysburg Address, described a democratic government as one "of the people, by the people and for the people." The Senate, under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, apparently, seems to have forgotten the for the people part.

The people of our country are hurting right now, and it seems as though McConnell, along with other Republican senators, want that to continue. He, since May, has refused to allow legislation aimed at helping Americans hurt by the pandemic to get to the Senate floor. There are millions of Americans who are in dire straits right now, due to no fault of their own.

How can our senators who, supposedly, represent North Carolinians, do nothing when so many are desperately hurting? Everyone needs to contact Sen. Richard Burr (202-224-3154) and Sen. Thom Tillis (202-224-6342) and urge them to push McConnell to be as generous as possible (at least as generous as he has been to corporations) to help America and Americans through this tough time.

Mary Billingsley

Winston-Salem