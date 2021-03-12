WLET - Mary Billingsley

Blaming wind turbines

It's a shame that the writer of the March 10 letter “No ‘Green New Deal’” did not hear Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's explanation to the citizens of his state that the power outages were due to the energy sources going offline in the extremely cold weather. When he later spoke on national TV, Abbott, instead, blamed wind turbines.

To blame the crisis on wind turbines (which provide only about 10% of the energy) is completely off-base. Wind turbines continue to work in much colder climates than Texas (such as Iowa, South Dakota, Sweden and Antarctica), but they have to be weatherized to perform in extreme temperatures.

Simply put, the outages in Texas were caused because the people in charge did not prepare for the super-cold temperatures that hit the state (though they had a similar crisis 10 years ago). The sources of energy, including natural gas plants, went offline just when the demand for energy went up. If the letter writer were in Texas, he would have been as cold as everyone else.