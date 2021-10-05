 Skip to main content
WLET - Mary Billingsley
WLET - Mary Billingsley

Let me see if I have this right: Sen. Richard Burr wants to tax college athletes but not the super-rich or large corporations that currently pay no taxes (“Burr: Time to tax college athletes,” Oct. 1)?

Mary Billingsley

Winston-Salem

