WLET - Mary Carmel Kaczmarek - WEDNESDAY

I had the distinct honor and privilege of serving as a poll observer during Forsyth County’s early voting as well as on Election Day. Altogether, I served as an observer for nearly 30 hours. Most of my time was spent at the Winston Lake YMCA early voting site.

For anyone who is concerned about fraudulent or inappropriate actions possibly taken by poll workers or other election officials, I’d like to share my first hand observation — in particular, those impressions I formed through many hours spent observing at the Winston Lake YMCA. Chief election judges Louise Lash and Willa Scales Redd and their poll worker colleagues were focused first and foremost on following the law, and making sure that everyone who was registered to vote in Forsyth County was able to do so. When issues arose with a particular voter’s information — with a change of address, for example — they worked through the problem, and at the same time provided excellent client service to members of the voting public.