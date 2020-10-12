WLET - Mary Gallagher - THURSDAY

I’m voting for Biden because I am voting for the Constitution and the rule of law. No one, not even the president, is above the Constitution or the law. I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice. I’m voting for honesty, integrity in government and fairness for everyone in this county, not just for those who think like me. I’m voting for the military and veterans, and for the ability of everyone in this country to have a voice, regardless of their income, background, race or religion. I’m voting for health care; disability benefits; education; and the fair, living wage that would allow everyone to provide a decent life for themselves and their children. I’m voting for clean air and clean water.