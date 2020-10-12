WLET - Mary Gallagher

Voting for Biden
I accept the challenge of the Oct. 10 letter “What I’m voting for” to say why I am voting for Joe Biden without referencing President Trump. He cannot invite comparison between the men running for president. Trump’s behavior and character cannot withstand comparison to Biden’s behavior and character.
I’m voting for Biden because I am voting for the Constitution and the rule of law. No one, not even the president, is above the Constitution or the law. I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice. I’m voting for honesty, integrity in government and fairness for everyone in this county, not just for those who think like me. I’m voting for the military and veterans, and for the ability of everyone in this country to have a voice, regardless of their income, background, race or religion. I’m voting for health care; disability benefits; education; and the fair, living wage that would allow everyone to provide a decent life for themselves and their children. I’m voting for clean air and clean water.
I’m voting for good and against evil. I’m voting for the future of this country. I’m voting for a good, decent man who has dedicated his life to public service and who cares more about this country and about other people than he does about himself.
The Republican Party did not even write a platform for this election. Make no mistake — Republicans are voting for a man, not a set of principles. Does their man stand up to scrutiny?
Mary Gallagher
Winston-Salem
