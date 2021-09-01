 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Mary Gilliam
0 Comments

WLET - Mary Gilliam

  • 0

Questions deserve answers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on the most popular right-wing cable TV show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday night and threatened to shut down telecoms companies if they cooperate with the U.S. House's investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The investigation that Republicans refused to cooperate with.

"And that's a promise," she said.

My first thought was that she doesn't have the power to do that. She's just spouting off nonsense because she's scared.

My next thought was, why is she scared? What is she trying to hide? Is there more to this than we already know? Are congressional Republicans complicit in trying to overthrow the government?

My next thought was, whatever happened to Republicans who believed in free enterprise? They seem nowadays to only like corporations that shut up and donate to their campaigns.

My next thought was, just how corrupt has the Republican Party become? Are they the fascists that Democrats claim they are?

These are all questions that deserve answers.

Mary Gilliam

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules
Crime

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules

A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that Cornelius Tucker is competent to stand trial for the murder of Constance Edwina Hall, whose body was found in a trash can in November 2011. Tucker was arrested in April 2015 after police said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker's attorney argued that Tucker has a history of severe mental illness, and that even with medication, his mental capacity was fragile and fleeting. Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court disagreed, saying that Tucker has shown the ability to understand his legal situation and assist in his own defense. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News