WLET - Mary Gilliam

Questions deserve answers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on the most popular right-wing cable TV show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday night and threatened to shut down telecoms companies if they cooperate with the U.S. House's investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The investigation that Republicans refused to cooperate with.

"And that's a promise," she said.

My first thought was that she doesn't have the power to do that. She's just spouting off nonsense because she's scared.

My next thought was, why is she scared? What is she trying to hide? Is there more to this than we already know? Are congressional Republicans complicit in trying to overthrow the government?

My next thought was, whatever happened to Republicans who believed in free enterprise? They seem nowadays to only like corporations that shut up and donate to their campaigns.

My next thought was, just how corrupt has the Republican Party become? Are they the fascists that Democrats claim they are?

These are all questions that deserve answers.

Mary Gilliam

Winston-Salem