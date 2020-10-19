WLET - Mary Hix

A growing list
A recent letter from a Trump supporter (“What I’m voting for,” Oct. 10) challenged writers to describe what they are voting for. This challenge assumes that voting against a candidate is somehow illegitimate. Tell that to the growing list of prominent Republicans who urge loyal Americans to vote against President Trump and for Joe Biden.
This list includes military leaders such as Gen. Michael Hayden, former Republican Cabinet secretaries Colin Powell and Christine Whitman, 73 former U.S. national security officials in Republican administrations, 150 former campaign staffers from George W. Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. John McCain -- Republican campaigns.
The list features previous top national and state GOP chairs such as Michael Steele and Jennifer Horn and former GOP governors from Massachusetts, Vermont, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Montana.
The list also includes prominent Republicans who viewed Trump up close and personal by serving in his administration, such as John Bolton, Elizabeth Neumann and Olivia Troye.
Have we ever seen something like The Lincoln Project, in which prominent members of the incumbent president’s party urge voters to vote him out? That should tell us something. These Republicans are putting democracy ahead of party because they recognize the damage Trump has already done and that he will do more of in another presidency.
As Jennifer Horn, a former New Hampshire GOP chair has put it: "Trump or America. We cannot have both." I'm choosing America.
Mary Hix
Lewisville
