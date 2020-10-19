WLET - Mary Hix

A growing list

A recent letter from a Trump supporter (“What I’m voting for,” Oct. 10) challenged writers to describe what they are voting for. This challenge assumes that voting against a candidate is somehow illegitimate. Tell that to the growing list of prominent Republicans who urge loyal Americans to vote against President Trump and for Joe Biden.

This list includes military leaders such as Gen. Michael Hayden, former Republican Cabinet secretaries Colin Powell and Christine Whitman, 73 former U.S. national security officials in Republican administrations, 150 former campaign staffers from George W. Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. John McCain -- Republican campaigns.

The list features previous top national and state GOP chairs such as Michael Steele and Jennifer Horn and former GOP governors from Massachusetts, Vermont, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Montana.

The list also includes prominent Republicans who viewed Trump up close and personal by serving in his administration, such as John Bolton, Elizabeth Neumann and Olivia Troye.