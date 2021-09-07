WLET - Mary Jo Whitley - THURSDAY

Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina’s representative from the 11th district, made a speech in Macon County recently (“Cawthorn’s rhetoric requires a rebuke,” Sept. 5). He stated that former President Trump won in 2020, and also that Dan Forest won over Roy Cooper for the governorship.

With such faulty results, Cawthorn must follow his findings to their logical and obvious conclusion. He must vacate his seat in the U.S. House so that Moe Davis can have it. All three races were, after all, on the same ballot.