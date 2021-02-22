WLET - Mary Jo Whitley

No pandemic warning

I agree with the Feb. 22 letter "Too little, too late." Sen. Richard Burr is indeed to be commended for his recent vote to convict the previous president, although I would have appreciated knowing his decision earlier than the day of the vote.

The N.C. Republican Party has censured him for that vote. I wonder why the party did not censure him for his decision not to tell us last year about the coming pandemic.

I posed this question to the N.C. Republican Party last week, and look forward to a response.

Mary Jo Whitley

Pfafftown