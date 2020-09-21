WLET - Mary Law

Running 'for a change'
Dan Besse is a Winston-Salem gem! Over the past 12 years, I have seen a tremendous shift in the state's political winds. I have also witnessed the steadfast dedication and character of Dan Besse on the Winston-Salem City Council. It is time we share Dan with the rest of the state.
Dan has served for 16 years on the City Council and is known as someone who listens to his constituents, does his homework and respects his fellow council members, as well as city staff and the citizens at large. He’s a problem-solver who often looks for compromises and solutions behind the scenes, out of the limelight. He’s transparent and committed to making Forsyth County a better place for everyone. His calm manner and skill at building consensus are desperately needed in Raleigh.
Dan Besse is running “for a change.” He believes we need a new set of priorities at the state level that starts with respect and listening to everyone’s ideas and concerns and ends with legislation that fixes problems and provides essential services. He wants to improve our schools and expand Medicaid while working to control costs. He is endorsed by the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association and the North Carolina Association of Educators.
He is running for N.C. House District 74, which includes most of the western part of Forsyth County. If you can, please vote for Dan Besse and send him to Raleigh where he is vitally needed during these divisive times.
Mary Law
Winston-Salem