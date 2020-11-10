WLET - Mary Linda Knox - THURSDAY

Cheating to win

Speaking on "Hannity" Monday night, S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “We win because of our ideas, we lose elections because they cheat us.”

Republicans are playing a dangerous game when they declare that only they can win elections fairly — and that's what Graham is doing.

Republicans have been on this road for some time, belittling not just individual elections, but the principle of “one man, one vote.” In North Carolina, we’ve seen them commit ballot fraud and voter suppression in order to win elections. They’re the ones who are cheating, and it’s hard not to think that their long-term goal is to commit a quiet coup so that they never have to run for election again.

No voter fraud in the 2020 president election has been proved. Let me say it again — no voter fraud in the 2020 president election has been proved. President Trump and his sycophants are running around with a bunch of sour-grapes conspiracy stories from unreliable sources because they're too childish to admit their loss, and the courts are tossing out their lawsuits.

I understand that Republicans want to win. But they’re crumbling the very foundations of America when they undermine elections with no proof.

Mary Linda Knox

Winston-Salem