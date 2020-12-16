WLET - Mary Linda Knox

Liberty and equality

As we enter the Christmas season, I’d like to think that we could all start practicing a little more generosity.

We’ll never all agree on everything, but couldn’t we agree to act and speak with respect for one another? Couldn’t we agree that every eligible person should be allowed, indeed encouraged, to vote? If we don’t agree to the American ideals of liberty and equality, we’re no different from any other country.

I grew up in a nation in which members of different political parties accepted that people of other political parties had every much a right as themselves to exist and run for office.

I know that not everybody is happy with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. But they ran for office and they got the votes, just like any other candidate would. Their message resonated with the American people.

If outgoing President Trump set a precedent of obstruction and denial that repeats in 2024, he will have done a great disservice to the American people that outweighs anything good he accomplished.

We need to get back to respect and cooperation. The only other alternative is civil war and anyone who wants that is a fool.